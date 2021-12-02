15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The family of an Eastern Carolina high school student is angry today over the way she was physically treated by a school resource officer.

Swansboro High School student Jazaria Nixon said that a deputy with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office put her in a chokehold -- and that despite pleas that she was cooperating with him he would not get off of her and that she was having trouble breathing.

The girl was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell phone.

The 15-year-old said that this whole situation erupted after she punched another student who she claims had been using racial slurs against her on Wednesday.

Nixon said after she had hit the other girl, she was prepared to walk with administrators and tried to call her family about what had happened.

She told WITN that is when the deputy put her in a chokehold and took her to the ground.

The 15-year-old said a school resource officer used a chokehold on her. (WITN)

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said their deputy tried to “verbally de-escalate the situation, but the assaultive and disruptive student continued her aggressive behavior and had to be taken in custody.”

The sheriff’s office says they reviewed a school video clip “and determined no fault on the part of the school resource officer.”

Meanwhile, Onslow County Schools told WITN News they do not comment on disciplinary issues and that they had no comment on the actions of the resource officer.

The teenager and her aunt, Ebony Nixon, both said this could have been handled differently.

Nixon was not arrested, though she was suspended from school.

ONSLOW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE STATEMENT There was an incident at Swansboro High school on December 1, 2021, where one student (juvenile) assaulted and battered another student (also a juvenile). The school administration tried to intervene by separating the parties and to get the assaultive and disruptive student to come to the school office in order to calm the situation, but the assaultive and disruptive juvenile resisted, loudly used foul language and refused to comply. The school administration called the school resource officer and asked for assistance. The school resource officer attempted to verbally de-escalate the situation, but the assaultive and disruptive student continued her aggressive behavior and had to be taken in custody. A school video clip was reviewed by the supervisors of the school resource officer and determined no fault on the part of the school resource officer. The command staff of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is impartial and does not take sides. The matter is still under investigation.

