Advertisement

15-year-old says deputy used chokehold on her at school

The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell...
The student said she was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell phone.(Ebony Nixon)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The family of an Eastern Carolina high school student is angry today over the way she was physically treated by a school resource officer.

Swansboro High School student Jazaria Nixon said that a deputy with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office put her in a chokehold -- and that despite pleas that she was cooperating with him he would not get off of her and that she was having trouble breathing.

The girl was able to record some of the interactions with the deputy with her cell phone.

The 15-year-old said that this whole situation erupted after she punched another student who she claims had been using racial slurs against her on Wednesday.

Nixon said after she had hit the other girl, she was prepared to walk with administrators and tried to call her family about what had happened.

She told WITN that is when the deputy put her in a chokehold and took her to the ground.

The 15-year-old said a school resource officer used a chokehold on her.
The 15-year-old said a school resource officer used a chokehold on her.(WITN)

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said their deputy tried to “verbally de-escalate the situation, but the assaultive and disruptive student continued her aggressive behavior and had to be taken in custody.”

The sheriff’s office says they reviewed a school video clip “and determined no fault on the part of the school resource officer.”

Meanwhile, Onslow County Schools told WITN News they do not comment on disciplinary issues and that they had no comment on the actions of the resource officer.

The teenager and her aunt, Ebony Nixon, both said this could have been handled differently.

Nixon was not arrested, though she was suspended from school.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws take effect in North Carolina
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Greenville fire that destroyed student housing started in trash can
Police want to know who this woman is.
WHO AM I? Greenville police say she’s a porch pirate
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice
Deandre Gardner
Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft

Latest News

Cooper vetoes bill moving up absentee ballot deadline
FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Ashley Sarwar
Greenville police say they’ve nabbed porch pirate and accomplice