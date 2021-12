GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for help identifying a woman they say is a porch pirate.

The Greenville Police Department says the woman stole packages in three different neighborhoods on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (252) 329-4300 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

