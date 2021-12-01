Advertisement

UPDATE: Man wanted for identity theft in Beaufort County arrested in Georgia

Ralph Miles (left) / Billie "Mizelle" Hamilton (right) / Lance Montague Jr. (bottom)
Ralph Miles (left) / Billie "Mizelle" Hamilton (right) / Lance Montague Jr. (bottom)(Beaufort County Crime Stoppers)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement has caught up with a man in Georgia who deputies said is wanted on identity theft charges here in Eastern Carolina.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that 32-year-old Ralph Miles III was arrested in Georgia and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

Deputies are still looking for 49-year-old Billie Hamilton, who also goes by Billie Jo Mizelle, for more than a dozen combined charges of identity theft, forgery of an instrument, uttering a forged instrument, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Hamilton is believed to have left the state.

Officials said the victim in the case had been given stolen fraudulent checks totaling over $5,900.

Lance Montague Jr., 38, of Wanchese, was previously arrested and charged in the case, deputies said.

