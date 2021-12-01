State Supreme Court justice says she won’t run for re-election
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Hudson announced Wednesday she does not plan to run for re-election in 2022.
Hudson will be 70 in February, and state law says justices must retire at the end of the month they reach age 72. This would mean Hudson could only serve 13 months of an eight-year term.
Hudson has served on the state Supreme Court since January 2007. She is the senior associate justice on the court.
Hudson served as a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2001 to 2006.
