State Supreme Court justice says she won’t run for re-election

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Hudson announced Wednesday she does not plan to run for re-election in 2022.

Hudson will be 70 in February, and state law says justices must retire at the end of the month they reach age 72. This would mean Hudson could only serve 13 months of an eight-year term.

“It doesn’t make sense to spend more than a year running in order to serve only thirteen months of a new term. It also wouldn’t be fair to my family, my colleagues and supporters to raise money and campaign under these circumstances. I would much prefer to spend my time devoted to the work of the Court, without the distraction that a re-election effort requires.”

Hudson has served on the state Supreme Court since January 2007. She is the senior associate justice on the court.

Hudson served as a judge on the North Carolina Court of Appeals from 2001 to 2006.

“I am extremely grateful and honored by the voters of North Carolina for electing me to serve on the courts since 2001 and will continue to contribute in other ways.”

