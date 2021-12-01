Senator Don Davis announces campaign for Congress to replace Butterfield
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Democratic Senator Don Davis has announced his candidacy for Congress to represent Eastern North Carolina.
Sen. Davis launched a campaign to take retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s seat in the second congressional district. Davis issued the following statement,
Sen. Davis currently serves in the state Senate and lives in Greene County.
Former U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith announced her candidacy last month.
