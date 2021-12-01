Senator Don Davis announces campaign for Congress to replace Butterfield

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Democratic Senator Don Davis has announced his candidacy for Congress to represent Eastern North Carolina.

Sen. Davis launched a campaign to take retiring Rep. G.K. Butterfield’s seat in the second congressional district. Davis issued the following statement,

“My entire life I have heard and recognized the call to serve. That calling led me to serve my country in uniform for eight years in the United States Air Force. As the youngest Mayor of Snow Hill at 29, I worked to rebuild my hometown by strengthening our economy and re-investing in decades-old infrastructure projects. I knew then, what I know now — that our government should work for the people.”

Sen. Davis currently serves in the state Senate and lives in Greene County.

Former U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith announced her candidacy last month.

