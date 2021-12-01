Advertisement

Record red hind fish caught off Cape Lookout

The catch was made off Cape Lookout on October 1st.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilmington man certainly has a big fish story to tell.

He snagged a new state record for red hind off Cape Lookout.

Matthew Parr caught the 7-pound, 1.6-ounce fish on October 1st.

North Carolina Marine Fisheries said the big fish measured 21.5 inches long and had a 17.5-inch girth.

Patt caught the record fish using cut bait on an 80-pound line test with a 5-foot, 6-inch Star Aerial Heavy Action Jigging Rod and a Penn 113 N Senator Reel.

North Carolina previously didn’t have a record category for the red hind, but creates new categories for fish that are exceptionally large for the state.

