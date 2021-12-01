Advertisement

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office joins Operation Santa Claus

Operation Santa Claus
Operation Santa Claus(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Operation Santa Claus is underway and an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is joining the effort.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has joined the annual campaign spearheaded by Greenville Fire and Rescue, The Salvation Army of Greenville, and Inner Banks Media.

People can drop off new and unwrapped toys at the county courthouse and the detention center. They can also drop off toys at locations around Greenville including the police department, city hall, and any of the city’s fire stations.

The last day to drop off toys is Dec. 14th at any of the collection boxes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Rocky Mount man killed in Virginia crash
George Knight is on trial in Pitt County for the 2018 murder of a Greenville woman.
Man on trial for murder of Greenville woman
Dr. Cohen is leaving DHHS effective January 1st.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Fire destroys Greenville house, displaces multiple college students
Car crashes into school bus, sends driver to the hospital

Latest News

Justice Robin Hudson says she will not run for another term on the high court.
State Supreme Court justice says she won’t run for re-election
State inmate safety, juvenile justice changes begin Wednesday
Mount Olive fire
No one hurt in extinguished Mount Olive fire; several stores damaged
The catch was made off Cape Lookout on October 1st.
Record red hind fish caught off Cape Lookout