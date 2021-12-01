Pitt County Sheriff’s Office joins Operation Santa Claus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Operation Santa Claus is underway and an Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is joining the effort.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has joined the annual campaign spearheaded by Greenville Fire and Rescue, The Salvation Army of Greenville, and Inner Banks Media.

People can drop off new and unwrapped toys at the county courthouse and the detention center. They can also drop off toys at locations around Greenville including the police department, city hall, and any of the city’s fire stations.

“Anything we can do to make a positive difference. You know, this is a great time of year, they were just excited to get back.”

The last day to drop off toys is Dec. 14th at any of the collection boxes.

