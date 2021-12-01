Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Biggest 3 day snow total in NC

December 1st is the beginning of meteorological winter
By Phillip Williams
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Since December 1st is the start of meteorological winter, I thought I would come up with a trivia question related to winter weather. Snow is many people’s favorite winter weather, so what do you think is the biggest 3 day snow total in the old north state?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 1
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 1(WITN)

Consider the mountains tend to get more snow than the rest of the state and North Carolina has the highest mountain east of the Mississippi River. Make your selection and check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 1
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Dec 1(WITN)

Yes, 50 inches of snow fell in a record setting snowstorm March 12th through the 14th in 1993 on Mount Mitchell, the tallest mountain in the Eastern United States and also located in North Carolina. As for Eastern NC, some records are from the March 1-3 snowstorm from 1980 when 23.5 inches fell in Beaufort County, 24 inches in Onslow County, and 24.5 inches in Martin County.

