Onslow County man faces death by distribution charge in 2020 heroin overdose death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man was charged on Monday in a 2020 overdose death of a Carteret County man.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Anthony Reese, of Hubert, was charged with death by distribution while already behind bars for several drug charges such as possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substances, trafficking methamphetamine, and violations of probation.

Carteret County deputies say Reese was served the death by distribution warrant by Wayne County deputies because the Carteret County jail is overcrowded.

We’re told detectives found that Reese was the person who sold the heroin that 30-year-old David Defeo, of Carteret County, used that caused Defeo’s overdose death.

The death by distribution charge added an extra $100,000 to Reese’s existing $650,000 bond charge. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.

