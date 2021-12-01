Advertisement

No one hurt in extinguished Mount Olive fire; several stores damaged


(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - Nobody was hurt in a Wednesday Mount Olive fire that has since been put out.

However, Mount Olive Fire Chief Greg Wiggins says 3 stores were extensively damaged by the fire, and others were damaged by the smoke resulting from it.

Wiggins says crews were dispatched at 11:17 Wednesday morning to SE Center Street. He says he wasn’t far from the area when he got the call and when he arrived there was smoke billowing from the back of the buildings affected.


(WITN)

Five fire departments from Wayne County and five from Duplin County arrived to help deal with the fire that blazed for about 3 hours.

Wiggins says the fire started at Sylvie Thrift Store.

The fire is currently under investigation.

