Man wanted for exploiting the elderly arrested in Georgia

Kelvin Boykin
Kelvin Boykin(Pine Knoll Shores Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for a pine straw scam has been arrested in Georgia and extradited back to Carteret County.

The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department says Kelvin Boykin was arrested earlier this week in Meriwether County, Georgia for the charges of four felony counts of exploiting the elderly.

Police say Boykins was served with additional outstanding charges from Wake County, and his first court appearance is Thursday.

He has been placed on a $60,000 secured bond.

