Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warming temps; Staying Dry

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures will trend upward over the next few days with some 70s popping up by the end of the work week. The average high this time of the year is 62°. We won’t have any rain through the end of the week or the weekend to help ease the building drought. There is statewide ban on burning.

We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that’ll make it here at the beginning of next week. That will bring a slight chance of rain, but it appears to be only a drop in the bucket toward what we need. Since the beginning of September, we’ve had about half our normal rainfall.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 64°. SW 5-10. Overnight low: 47°.

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies. High near 69°. Wind: SW 7. Overnight low: 48°.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.