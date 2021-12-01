Advertisement

Hurricanes drop game at Dallas Tuesday

Dallas 4, Carolina 1
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his first career hat trick on an empty netter in the closing minutes, and the Dallas Stars beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Linemates Joe Pavelski had a goal and two assists and Jason Robinson had two assists for the Stars, who were outshot 40-17 and have won six straight home games — the longest current winning streak in the NHL.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi ended Holtby’s shutout bid with 3 1/2 minutes left in the third period and Frederik Andersen (11-5-0) stopped 13 shots for the Hurricanes, who remain two points out of first place in the Metropolitan Division. They’re 1-3-1 in their last five games and lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season.

The Hurricanes were missing defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Brett Pesce, who entered COVID-19 protocols on Monday. DeAngelo is fifth among defensemen in scoring with 19 points. Fellow defenseman Ethan Bear has been in the protocol since last week.

Carolina brought up Jalen Chatfield and Maxime Lajoie from Chicago of the AHL to fill the void, and they played a combined 31 minutes at minus-1.

Rod Brind’Amour was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Tuesday for his conduct during Sunday’s loss to Washington. The NHL gave no details, but the News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, cited that Brind’Amour was livid at a third-period penalty called against Carolina.

Hurricanes host Ottawa on Thursday.

Kinston boys, J.H. Rose girls win high school basketball battles
