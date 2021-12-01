Holiday Homes Tour benefits Greenville homeless shelter

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tour of homes will benefit those who are home insecure.

The 20th annual Holiday Homes Tour put on by St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will once again be virtual this year due to the pandemic.

The event features four homes in Greenville, Winterville and Nashville that are elaborately decorated for the holidays. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Crossroads Center in Greenville.

Co-chair of the event Judy Whichard says the donations are especially needed this year after the pandemic increased homelessness.

I know how fortunate I am to be able to have a home that is warm and clean and that I have a place to put my head at night. It breaks my heart that some people don’t. It is a personal thing. We could all be one step away from being homeless.

Last year, the event raised $20,000. Whichard says they’re hoping to meet that goal again this year.

The tour begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and runs continuously through Sunday at 9 p.m. You can watch the tour as many times as you want by purchasing a ticket for $25.

