Fire destroys Greenville house, displaces multiple college students

This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.(WITN)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A house where multiple college students lived is destroyed following a fire Wednesday morning.

Greenville Fire-Rescue says the fire began just before 9:30 a.m. at a home on Shady Lane. Officials believe the fire started on the porch, but an exact cause has not been ruled.

WITN’s chief photographer is at the scene and spoke with people who lived at the home, including a Pitt Community College and East Carolina University student. The students say they woke up to the flames and were able to get out safely.

The home is a total loss.

