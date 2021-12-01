Advertisement

Eastern Carolina hospitals prepare for COVID-19 variants

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For medical experts, news of the COVID-19 Omicron variant came as no surprise.

“This was something to be anticipated” Dr. John Meredith, Martin General Hospital medical director says.

Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, infectious disease and epidemiology specialist at Vidant Health agrees.

“We’re going to be dealing with variants. I don’t think Omicron will be the last,” Gallaher predicts.

While there are many unknowns, experts say vaccines are the strongest armor available for people.

Experts say COVID compares to the flu in how it mutates, and just as flu shots are reformulated, COVID vaccines will be too.

“We can probably anticipate that occurring with COVID,” Meredith says.

As the virus evolves, Gallaher said medical professionals’ efforts are staying consistent.

Health care systems will also work alongside county health departments to get information out to the public.

“We work hard and fast to get as much information about it as possible and then disperse that information to the public,” Nina Oliver, Carteret County public health director says.

Gallaher pleads with the public as more variants arise.

