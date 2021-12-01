Eastern Carolina hospitals prepare for COVID-19 variants

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For medical experts, news of the COVID-19 Omicron variant came as no surprise.

“This was something to be anticipated” Dr. John Meredith, Martin General Hospital medical director says.

Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, infectious disease and epidemiology specialist at Vidant Health agrees.

“We’re going to be dealing with variants. I don’t think Omicron will be the last,” Gallaher predicts.

While there are many unknowns, experts say vaccines are the strongest armor available for people.

“One thing it does really well is it blunts the severity of the disease and that’s the case whether it’s Omicron, or Delta, or whatever variant we’re dealing with.”

Experts say COVID compares to the flu in how it mutates, and just as flu shots are reformulated, COVID vaccines will be too.

“We can probably anticipate that occurring with COVID,” Meredith says.

As the virus evolves, Gallaher said medical professionals’ efforts are staying consistent.

“Our healthcare systems have been prepared and will continue to do the same things we’ve been doing since day one.”

Health care systems will also work alongside county health departments to get information out to the public.

“We work hard and fast to get as much information about it as possible and then disperse that information to the public,” Nina Oliver, Carteret County public health director says.

Gallaher pleads with the public as more variants arise.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, please, please, please, please, get vaccinated. Don’t be a sitting duck for this, whether it’s Delta or whatever, there’s going to be variants that are going to come.”

