Advertisement

Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft

Deandre Gardner
Deandre Gardner(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Dover man arranged to buy items from people on Facebook Marketplace and then make off with the goods without paying.

Craven County deputies have charged Deandre Gardner, 25, with two felony counts of larceny from a person.

Over the weekend, Gardner is accused of using a vacant home to meet the would-be sellers. He would take the items and then run from the area, according to deputies.

It turns out Gardner lives just five houses away. Inside his home on Tuesday, deputies say they found the stolen items in his bedroom.

He’s being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Deputies remind people to conduct these types of transactions in a well-lit, public area during the day. They do not recommend meeting the buyer or seller at their home or allowing them to come to your home.

Deputies urge you to use caution and if something doesn’t feel right to cancel the purchase.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened Monday.
Rocky Mount man killed in Virginia crash
George Knight is on trial in Pitt County for the 2018 murder of a Greenville woman.
Man on trial for murder of Greenville woman
Dr. Cohen is leaving DHHS effective January 1st.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down
Car crashes into school bus, sends driver to the hospital
James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death

Latest News

Ralph Miles (left) / Billie "Mizelle" Hamilton (right) / Lance Montague Jr. (bottom)
UPDATE: Man wanted for identity theft in Beaufort County arrested in Georgia
This home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Fire destroys Greenville house, displaces multiple college students
Holiday Homes Tour
Holiday Homes Tour benefits Greenville homeless shelter
Senator Don Davis announces campaign for Congress to replace Butterfield