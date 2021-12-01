Dover man charged in Facebook Marketplace theft

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a Dover man arranged to buy items from people on Facebook Marketplace and then make off with the goods without paying.

Craven County deputies have charged Deandre Gardner, 25, with two felony counts of larceny from a person.

Over the weekend, Gardner is accused of using a vacant home to meet the would-be sellers. He would take the items and then run from the area, according to deputies.

It turns out Gardner lives just five houses away. Inside his home on Tuesday, deputies say they found the stolen items in his bedroom.

He’s being held on a $25,000 secured bond.

Deputies remind people to conduct these types of transactions in a well-lit, public area during the day. They do not recommend meeting the buyer or seller at their home or allowing them to come to your home.

Deputies urge you to use caution and if something doesn’t feel right to cancel the purchase.

