Beaufort County deputies looking for man and woman wanted on 14 counts of identity theft

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is looking for two people they say used stolen fraudulent checks totaling $5,900.

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers and The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Ralph Miles and 49-year-old Billie Hamilton, also known as Billie Mizelle, are wanted for a combined 14 felony counts of identity theft, forgery, and obtaining property by false pretense.

Law enforcement believes the two may have left the state.

A third suspect, 38-year-old Lance Montague Jr. has already been charged in this case after being arrested by the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

Anyone with information on Miles and/or Hamilton’s whereabouts is asked to call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

