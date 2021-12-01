Advertisement

#1 Duke falls to Ohio State

Buckeyes 71, Blue Devils 66
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State’s resiliency was too much for top-ranked Duke to handle.

Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held No. 1 Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66 on Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore Jr. led the Blue Devils with 17 points and Paolo Banchero finished with 14.

Duke led by 13 points at halftime and extended that advantage to 49-34 early in the second half. Moore’s layup with 5:19 remaining made it 65-57, and Trevor Keels made a free throw with 4:29 left.

The Blue Devils didn’t score again, missing their last six shots.

Duke next hosts South Carolina State on Dec. 14.

