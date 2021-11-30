Advertisement

Western North Carolina Reps. Fisher, Turner leaving their House seats

(Nick Ochsner)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two Buncombe County Democrats in the North Carolina state House are planning to leave the legislature.

Veteran Rep. Susan Fisher of Buncombe County announced Monday on the House floor that she will step down Dec. 31.

And four-term Rep. Brian Turner said in a news release that he won’t seek reelection in 2022, citing longer and unpredictable General Assembly sessions. He will serve out this two-year term.

Fisher is a former Asheville school board leader who was appointed in 2004 to a House seat when that lawmaker switched to the Senate.

Local Democratic activists will pick who completes Fisher’s term.

