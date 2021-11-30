Washington man gets three years for not registering as sex offender

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Washington man was given more than three years in federal prison after failing to register as a sex offender.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gregory Dayton was on the run for almost two years after not registering in New Jersey.

In 1998, the man was convicted for endangering the welfare of a child after getting an underage girl pregnant. As part of his sentence, Dayton was ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The feds say the man was last registered in Vineland, New Jersey in 2018.

An arrest warrant was issued for him in May 2019 and the U.S. Marshals Service received the case last November. Dayton was caught the next day in Washington, living with a girlfriend and her underage daughter.

In court, Dayton said he wouldn’t return to the home due to the daughter, but after he was released authorities say he “went right back living with the girlfriend and the minor daughter” and never registered in North Carolina.

He was arrested in April and was sentenced to three years and one month in prison by U.S. District Judge James Dever in Raleigh.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.