Teenage girl earns deal with studio to create animated series

"The Power of Hope" short film
"The Power of Hope" short film(Kaila Love Jones)
By Justin Lundy and Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WITN) - A 15-year-old girl recently inked a deal with a major studio to create an animated series.

Kaila Love Jones signed with Surfing Giant Studios and is currently producing an animated short titled “The Power of Hope”.

Jones hails from California but has family in North Carolina.

Kaila Love Jones
Kaila Love Jones(Kaila Love Jones)

For her short, Jones received the Best Young Filmmaker award at the Indie Short Fest and former First Lady Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a link to the film, which is about a young woman who aspires to be an architect.

Jones was shocked her short reached so many people and she hopes it inspires others to chase their dreams.

The film can be found here.

