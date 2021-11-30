Advertisement

Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia (CNN) - When it starts talking to you, a Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you’ve had a little too much eggnog.

Woody, the talking tree, is creeping out some people and delighting others.

The 56-foot tree with a face resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. His very own Twitter account describes him as a “chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls.”

Everyone is talking about Woody, from little kids to Jimmy Fallon.

He even got makeover during his 15-year absence, the mall manager said.

While she joked that he was away at the “North Pole,” his absence was actually because the mall changed management.

Woody is not without his problems, like a lazy eye that occasionally has to be propped open with a pole.

Nonetheless, Woody is inspiring kiddie sketches, embroidery, tree ornaments and, possibly, nightmares.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state
The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.
Fishing trawler safely returns to deep water off Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Oniel Aguilar
POLICE: Officer arrests passed out man found with beer in lap, machete nearby
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law
wine
New Study: Pinot Grigio named North Carolina’s most popular wine