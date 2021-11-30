Advertisement

Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Frosty start Tuesday; Warming trend follows

Sunny weather will be the norm over the next several days
By Jim Howard
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ll get another hard freeze Tuesday morning but shortly after our winds will shift to the SW and that will get the warm up started. Temperatures will trend upward over the next few days, peaking on Friday with temps peaking in the low 70s. The average high this time of the year is 62°. We won’t have any rain through the end of the week or the weekend. We’re keeping an eye on a cold front that’ll make it here at the beginning of next week. That will be our next chance for rain but right now, that chance remains isolated to our far northern counties.

The moderate drought over the area is showing no signs of letting up anytime soon. With low humidity, increasing winds, and dry conditions fire danger is heightened across the East. Since the beginning of September, we’ve had only about half our normal rainfall.

Tuesday

Staying sunny and milder after a cold morning. High 59°. SW 10. Overnight low: 36°.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and mild. High 64°. SW 5-10. Overnight low: 46°.

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies. High near 69°. Wind: SW 7. Overnight low: 50°.

