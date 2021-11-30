Sports Spotlight: Big senior year for Northside-Pinetown’s Mitch Godley comes from years of hard work and dedication to football

PINETOWN, N.C. (WITN) - “I lift weights and run and all that stuff. But it’s just to get me better at this game,” says Northside-Pinetown senior running back Mitch Godley, “Football. It’s my life.”

“Hard working kid. He came in as a freshman and it has paid off for him,” says Northside-Pinetown head coach Keith Boyd, “He’s maxed his ability. He’s a great leader for us.”

Northside-Pinetown senior Mitch Godley helped lead the Panthers to 11 wins this fall.

“He leads by example not words,” says Boyd, “Gives it 100 in all of his drills.”

Excluding Friday’s game against Pender, Mitch had 91 tackles, 10 for a loss this season.

“Hardnosed football player,” says Boyd, “He led the conference in rushing and tackles.”

On the ground Godley ran for right around 2,000 yards with 28 touchdowns as a senior.

“It kind of came to me. It just kind of worked for me,” says Godley, “Last year I only had like 7. I’ve definitely got there a lot more times.”

Mitch has 2 brothers and 2 sisters. His older brother (Will) used to play linebacker with him at Northside. Godley says despite a great senior year that might have been the best part.

“He was one of the ones that graduated last year,” says Mitch, “You know a lot of memories were made. I miss it. You know we went to the state championship and stuff together. We played linebacker together.”

“Be able to play together as brothers is big time. My kids did the same thing,” says Boyd, “It’s nice for Mitch to go out with a great season like this and also the accolades he has.”

