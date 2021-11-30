Advertisement

Rocky Mount man killed in Virginia crash

The crash happened Monday.
The crash happened Monday.(Hanover Fire and EMS)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANOVER, VA. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295 in Hanover, Virginia.

Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday afternoon.

Rescuers found a Jeep Cherokee that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire.

Virginia State Police said the driver, Tyler Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount died at the scene.

