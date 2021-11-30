Advertisement

Reward offered in Havelock bar shooting

Arthur Jackson Jr.
Arthur Jackson Jr.(Havelock Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A reward is now being offered for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a shooting last month at a Havelock bar.

Havelock police say they have warrants charging Arthur Jackson, Jr. with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The October 9th shooting happened at the 4 Kegs Sports Bar on West Main Street. Killed was Robert Reels, while Isaiah Oden was wounded.

Police say the 20-year-old Jackson has family in both North Carolina and New Jersey and they believe he is getting help to avoid being caught.

The $1,000 reward is for information that leads to Jackson’s arrest.

People with information should call Havelock police at 252-447-3212.

