POLICE: Officer arrests passed out man found with beer in lap, machete nearby

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer figured they wouldn’t take any chances when they said they discovered a passed-out man with an open beer in his lap and machete nearby.

Roanoke Rapids Police said the situation involved one of their officers on November 29th around 6:45 p.m.

We’re told that the officer found Oniel Aguilar, 29, of Roanoke Rapids, slumped over the steering wheel of a running car near a gas pump at West Side Grocery.

Police said the officer removed the beer from the man’s lap and the machete beside the seat so neither could be used as a weapon against him.

The officer was eventually able to get Aguilar’s attention and ended up arresting him for suspicion of driving while impaired, police said.

After having a conversation with a sergeant who was familiar with Aguilar, the man was searched and cocaine and razor blades were found, officials tell us.

Aguilar was charged with driving while impaired, felony possession for the cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

His total bond was set at $2,000 and he has a court date of December 13th.

