Advertisement

Pitt County enacts own burn ban

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another county has instituted a burn ban on top of the one that’s already in effect statewide.

Pitt County will ban all outdoor burning at 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

It prohibits any outdoor burning such as bonfires, yard vegetation, and land clearing.

The statewide ban also cancels any burning permits that may have been issued.

While the statewide order does not ban burning within 100 feet of a home, a county burn ban does.

Pitt County says below normal rainfall and low humidity are increasing the risk of wildfires igniting on leaves, grass, trees, and plants.

The ban on burning remains in effect until further notice.

On Monday, Duplin County also issued its own burn ban.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state
The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.
Fishing trawler safely returns to deep water off Cape Hatteras

Latest News

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down
Shantelle Pope | George Knight
Man on trial for murder of Greenville woman
Oniel Aguilar
POLICE: Officer arrests passed out man found with beer in lap, machete nearby
wine
New Study: Pinot Grigio named North Carolina’s most popular wine