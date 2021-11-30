Pitt County enacts own burn ban

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another county has instituted a burn ban on top of the one that’s already in effect statewide.

Pitt County will ban all outdoor burning at 12:00 noon on Tuesday.

It prohibits any outdoor burning such as bonfires, yard vegetation, and land clearing.

The statewide ban also cancels any burning permits that may have been issued.

While the statewide order does not ban burning within 100 feet of a home, a county burn ban does.

Pitt County says below normal rainfall and low humidity are increasing the risk of wildfires igniting on leaves, grass, trees, and plants.

The ban on burning remains in effect until further notice.

On Monday, Duplin County also issued its own burn ban.

