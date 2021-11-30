Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Can you forecast from a heavy morning frost?

Heavy frost will give you an idea of what to expect later in the day
By Phillip Williams
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There are many signs around us which will help us forecast weather. One sign to look for is a heavy morning frost. Check out the trivia question to see if you know what it may mean for the weather later that day.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 30
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Nov 30(WITN)

One hint is that weather is ever changing, so a heavy frost doesn’t mean it is getting colder. Take a guess and check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 30
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Nov 30(WITN)

A heavy frost means a warming is about to begin. The biggest frost is likely the last night of high pressure over our area before it moves east. Once it moves east, southwesterly winds begin to blow which aids in a warming trend. It will not exactly be windy, but the direction combined with sunshine will start a warming trend. When you wake to a clear, subfreezing morning and there is no frost, expect the cold weather to continue through the day. A heavy frost forms under clear skies and calm winds overnight. - Phillip Williams

