New Study: Pinot Grigio named North Carolina’s most popular wine

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new study out has found the most popular wine in every U.S. state.

The survey conducted by The Waycroft analyzed search interest in popular types of red and white wine across the country.

Moscato, Pinot Grigio, and Riesling were the three most-searched wines in the U.S., claiming 22 states in total, including North Carolina.

The Waycroft Wine Survey
The Waycroft Wine Survey(The Waycroft)

The Google Trends research found Sherry claimed the western part of the country, while Moscato won the Midwest, and pinot grigio claimed a majority of the south and northeast.

For a full list of states and their most popular wine, visit The Waycroft website.

