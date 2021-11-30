Advertisement

NCEL 11-29-21

NCEL 11-29-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.
Fishing trawler safely returns to deep water off Cape Hatteras
File - Marion Blackburn was recognized for her service on the Greenville city council on Nov....
Former member announces run for Greenville city council
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state

Latest News

NCEL 11-29-21
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state
Western North Carolina Reps. Fisher, Turner leaving their House seats
Eastern Carolina experts examine new Omicron variant