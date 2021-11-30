N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295.
Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday afternoon.
At the scene, crews found a Jeep Cherokee that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire.
The driver, Tyler A. Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died at the scene.
