Advertisement

N.C. man killed after crashing into bridge along I-295 in Hanover

The crash happened Monday.
The crash happened Monday.(Hanover Fire and EMS)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A North Carolina man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a bridge along Interstate 295.

Crews said they were called to mile marker 38 on I-295 north for a crash on Monday afternoon.

At the scene, crews found a Jeep Cherokee that had crashed into the Shady Grove Road bridge. The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to catch fire.

The driver, Tyler A. Gunnels, 24, of Rocky Mount, N.C., died at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state
The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.
Fishing trawler safely returns to deep water off Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Bridge replacement project in Wayne Co. begins
Pipe repair closing Bridges Street in Morehead City
Drivers prepare for traffic to intensify as ECU students return
Highway 12 reopens in Dare County
Repairs to start on Emerald Isle bridge today