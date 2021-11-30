Nash County convicted felon out on early release found with 16 firearms

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Nash County man out on early release was sent back to prison for illegally possessing 16 firearms.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rogers is a convicted felon who was out on early limited confined release from the Department of Corrections as of Feb. 16th.

Detectives heard of illegal firearms at a home in Middlesex last Wednesday and arrived and found Rogers with firearms with him.

Rogers has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and was turned back over to the Department of Corrections and brought back to Central Prison in Raleigh for violating the terms of his early release.

