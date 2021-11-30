McCaffrey ruled out for the rest of the season, again

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The injury bug has gotten Christian McCaffrey yet again.

The Carolina Panthers often-injured running back will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, the team announced Monday.

McCaffrey had an MRI that revealed the injury was severe enough to put him on injured reserve. Because of his anticipated recovery time and given that it would be his second time on IR, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on Carolina’s final five regular-season games following its bye week.

McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury.

He missed 13 games last season with various injuries, including seven with a high ankle sprain.

Since becoming the NFL’s highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64 million contract after an All-Pro season in 2019, McCaffrey will have missed 23 of 33 games in the last two seasons due to injuries.

