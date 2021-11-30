Martin Community Players debuts Sound of Music after pandemic halted performance

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The curtains will soon open on and the stage will come alive with the sound of music.

The Martin Community Players are debuting their performance of The Sound of Music Wednesday, more than a year after they initially planned.

Director Andy Weaver says the cast and crew were ready to put on the show in March of 2020 before the pandemic hit and forced the curtains to close. He says once schools shut down last spring, they were unable to put on the show because they were performing at the Riverside High School auditorium.

He says this was a long time coming and they are thrilled to finally be able to put on the show with about 40 of the original cast and crew members.

The show will run Wednesday, December 1-Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 5 at 3:30 p.m. at Riverside High School.

Tickets are available at the door, at Mast Pharmacy in Williamston and at Village Pharmacy in Robersonville.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.