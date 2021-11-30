Advertisement

Man on trial for murder of Greenville woman

Shantelle Pope | George Knight
Shantelle Pope | George Knight(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jury has been completed for a Greenville man accused of killing a woman three years ago.

Shantelle Pope was shot on Tyson Street as she was standing near her home with two other people. The 27-year-old died two days later at Vidant Medical Center.

George Knight, Jr. is charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

At the time police said they did not believe Pope was the intended victim in the shooting.

Opening statements in Knight’s trial began mid-morning at the Pitt County Courthouse.

