Man on trial for murder of Greenville woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jury has been completed for a Greenville man accused of killing a woman three years ago.

Shantelle Pope was shot on Tyson Street as she was standing near her home with two other people. The 27-year-old died two days later at Vidant Medical Center.

George Knight, Jr. is charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder.

At the time police said they did not believe Pope was the intended victim in the shooting.

Opening statements in Knight’s trial began mid-morning at the Pitt County Courthouse.

