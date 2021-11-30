Advertisement

Judge won’t order restart on state legislative redistricting

This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.(NC General Assembly)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina judge has declined to essentially force state lawmakers to start over on this year’s redistricting of General Assembly districts, saying he can’t turn back the clock on the process that led to new seat boundaries.

Wake County Judge Graham Shirley on Tuesday denied motions in litigation from advocacy groups and voters complaining about how the Republican-controlled legislature ignored race-based voter data as part of its process.

Shirley says he’s not passing judgment on actual lawfulness of the enacted maps.

Other lawsuits challenging the actual boundaries approved in early November are pending. Republicans have defended their lines as lawful.

