Injured Eastern Carolina cyclist calls for improved roadway safety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Farmville man who is a passionate advocate for cycling safety on the highways is speaking out after he was seriously injured in a crash nine days ago.

Steven Hardy-Braz’s bike camera captured video of his ride down U.S. Route 264 Alternate on Nov. 21st outside of Greenville when a rear-end collision threw him over the car.

Hardy-Braz is at Vidant Medical Center with a fractured spine, shoulder and hip injuries, and multiple abrasions. He says the woman that hit him had a revoked driver’s license and no insurance.

“What is going through my head is this may change my life, change my careers, impact my family and finances just because a motorist that was driving with a revoked license, has no insurance, claims she did not see me and plowed into me.”

Hardy-Braz’s bike was equipped with both front and rear flashing lights. He tells WITN cycling is a passion of his, but he does not know if he will have the confidence to get back on a bike once he heals up.

Hardy-Braz also says drivers should use caution when driving and watch for cyclists. It is important for cyclists to wear helmets and make sure they and their bikes are highly visible.

