Giving Tuesday Event happening in New Bern

NEWBERN N.C. (WITN) - An event called Giving Tuesday is happening at Union Park on Tuesday. The event will feature an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on the center stage.

Giving Tuesday will feature a non-profit information fair, donation walk and drive-thru, live food vendors and a live concert by country music artist Bryan Mayer.

Guest are encouraged to make charitable contributions to support their favorite organizations.

Guest who choose to drive through the nonprofit drive-thru donation line will be directed through a one-way traffic pattern beginning at the entrance of Union Point Park.

There will be no event parking at the event.

