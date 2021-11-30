Advertisement

Former US Senate candidate Smith endorses Beasley in race

Erica Smith
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GASTON, N.C. (AP) _ Former 2022 U.S. Senate candidate Erica Smith has thrown her support in the Senate Democratic primary to ex-Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley.

Smith was in the Senate race until about 10 days ago, when she revealed she would instead seek to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield next year.

Smith said Tuesday that Beasley has “always worked to move North Carolina in the direction of fairness and progress.”

Beasley and state Sen. Jeff Jackson of Charlotte are leading candidates in the Democratic race.

Smith is a former state senator who finished second in the 2020 Democratic U.S. Senate primary to Cal Cunningham.

