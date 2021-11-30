Feds ban beach fires on Outer Banks

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore has temporarily banned beach fires due to dry conditions and an increased fire risk.

The news comes after state foresters issued a burning ban for the entire state. Individual Eastern Carolina counties also enacted their own burn bans this week.

The National Park Service says the beach fire ban will be lifted “once conditions improve.”

