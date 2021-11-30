Advertisement

Feds ban beach fires on Outer Banks

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Hatteras National Seashore has temporarily banned beach fires due to dry conditions and an increased fire risk.

The news comes after state foresters issued a burning ban for the entire state. Individual Eastern Carolina counties also enacted their own burn bans this week.

The National Park Service says the beach fire ban will be lifted “once conditions improve.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
Dr. Cohen is leaving DHHS effective January 1st.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state

Latest News

National Alliance for the Mentally Ill Pitt County
Eastern Carolina first responders honored for crisis intervention
Gregory Dayton
Washington man gets three years for not registering as sex offender
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Big Rock check presentation
Big Rock Tournament presents record amount of money to charities