Eastern Carolina first responders honored for crisis intervention

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - First responders from across Eastern Carolina were recognized Tuesday for their efforts to help people experiencing mental health emergencies.

The Pitt County chapter of the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill held an awards luncheon Tuesday to celebrate crisis intervention training and successful outcomes of first responders helping people in need.

Law enforcement representatives and fire rescue agencies along with the Department of Corrections were recognized for completing training and using it to resolve situations that can often lead to people who need help being taken to jail or involuntarily hospitalized.

Counselors say the pandemic has increased the need for a mental health-oriented response in many situations when people call 9-1-1 for help.

“We’ve seen really a lot of depression, loneliness, something that someone really just needs someone to empathize and listen to their situation. And many times we can get those folks help, but the response, the de-escalation, that’s what’s really important.”

Herring says the goal is working toward providing crisis intervention training to agencies across 28 Eastern Carolina counties.

