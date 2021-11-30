Eastern Carolina Christmas parades coming up
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
N.C. (WITN) - Cities and towns in Eastern North Carolina are gearing up for Christmas by holding parades this weekend.
Below is a list of the parades taking place on Dec. 4th in Eastern Carolina.
- Washington - 10 a.m.
- Wilson - 11 a.m.
- Winterville - 2 p.m.
- Goldsboro - 4 p.m.
- Kinston - 4:30 p.m.
- Greenville - 5 p.m.
WITN will continue to update this list as more information on parades becomes available. If you know of any Christmas events taking place this weekend, you can email desk@witn.com.
