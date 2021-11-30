Advertisement

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Dr. Mandy Cohen, the public face of the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years, is stepping down on January 1st.

Cohen has been the secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services for the past five years.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the official announcement Tuesday morning.

A news release said Cohen, an internal medicine physician, “plans to spend more time with her family while exploring new opportunities to carry on her work improving the health and well-being of communities.

Cooper said he will appoint Kody Kinsley, who is current DHHS chief deputy secretary for health and lead for COVID operations, to replace Cohen.

Kinsley, a Wilmington native, will become the first openly gay cabinet secretary in the state’s history.

