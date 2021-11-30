Car crashes into school bus, sends driver to the hospital

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Eastern North Carolina school bus and another driver.

Onslow County Emergency Services says the car rear ended the bus on N.C. 24 near the intersection with Pittman Road.

Emergency Services says no one on the bus was injured but the driver of the car was transferred to Naval Hospital in Jacksonville.

Officials have yet to release any names involved in the crash.

