Advertisement

Car crashes into school bus, sends driver to the hospital

(KCWY)
By Tayvion Darden
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Eastern North Carolina school bus and another driver.

Onslow County Emergency Services says the car rear ended the bus on N.C. 24 near the intersection with Pittman Road.

Emergency Services says no one on the bus was injured but the driver of the car was transferred to Naval Hospital in Jacksonville.

Officials have yet to release any names involved in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state
The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.
Fishing trawler safely returns to deep water off Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Oniel Aguilar
POLICE: Officer arrests passed out man found with beer in lap, machete nearby
wine
New Study: Pinot Grigio named North Carolina’s most popular wine
Event will feature a non-profit information fair, donation walk thru and drive thru and live...
Giving Tuesday Event happening in New Bern
Martin Community Players set to perform The Sound of Music.
Martin Community Players debuts Sound of Music after pandemic halted performance