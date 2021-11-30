Advertisement

Bulls drop Hornets as Lonzo, LaMelo square off

Chicago 133, Charlotte 119
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls took the latest battle of the Ball brothers, riding a stellar performance by Nikola Vucevic to a 133-119 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Chicago shot a season-high 59.6% from the field and had five players score in double figures. Vucevic had a season-best 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Zach LaVine, a game-time decision because of an illness, finished with 25.

Lonzo Ball helped the Bulls get back on track after dropping three of four. He had 16 points and eight assists, and LaMelo Ball had 18 points and 13 assists.

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and Gordon Hayward had 22 for the Hornets, who dropped to 0-2 on their four-game trip.

Hornets next play at the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

