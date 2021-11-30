Advertisement

Big Rock Tournament presents record amount of money to charities

Big Rock check presentation
Big Rock check presentation(Carteret County Public School System)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Charities in Eastern Carolina received record donations Tuesday at Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City waterfront.

A total of $1 million was given to charities that submitted grant applications in the summer.

The Big Rock Teaching Fellows Program was also officially established with the Carteret County Public School Foundation.

The foundation’s grant application was approved by the Big Rock’s Grant Committee. The $200,000 provided was the main gift for the Teaching Fellows Program.

Perry Harker, Carteret County Public School Foundation chair says the project will provide funds to accepted graduates from the county’s school system’s high schools interested in becoming teachers. The money will provide scholarships in the “grow our own teachers” program.

Harker said the program will allow students to complete their first two years of school at Carteret Community College which will let them live in the county and intern in the public school system.

The students would then complete their final two years in an accredited North Carolina college or university before beginning teaching in the Carteret County Public School System.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
Dr. Cohen is leaving DHHS effective January 1st.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state

Latest News

Feds ban beach fires on Outer Banks
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Dr. Cohen is leaving DHHS effective January 1st.
DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen stepping down
This redistricting map was passed by state lawmakers on November 1st.
Judge won’t order restart on state legislative redistricting