Big Rock Tournament presents record amount of money to charities

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Charities in Eastern Carolina received record donations Tuesday at Big Rock Landing on the Morehead City waterfront.

A total of $1 million was given to charities that submitted grant applications in the summer.

The Big Rock Teaching Fellows Program was also officially established with the Carteret County Public School Foundation.

The foundation’s grant application was approved by the Big Rock’s Grant Committee. The $200,000 provided was the main gift for the Teaching Fellows Program.

Perry Harker, Carteret County Public School Foundation chair says the project will provide funds to accepted graduates from the county’s school system’s high schools interested in becoming teachers. The money will provide scholarships in the “grow our own teachers” program.

“Through this partnership with the Big Rock, students who might not have previously been able to attend college will have the opportunity to pursue a career in education and then work right here in Carteret County.”

Harker said the program will allow students to complete their first two years of school at Carteret Community College which will let them live in the county and intern in the public school system.

The students would then complete their final two years in an accredited North Carolina college or university before beginning teaching in the Carteret County Public School System.

