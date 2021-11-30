Advertisement

Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law

President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a White House signing event on Tuesday. He will also deliver remarks.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will also attend.

The following bills will be signed into law:

  • S. 796, “Protecting Moms Who Served Act of 2021,” addresses maternal health care for veterans.
  • S. 894, “Hire Veteran Health Heroes Act of 2021,” creates a program to recruit separating Department of Defense medical personnel for VA positions.
  • S. 1031 is designed to launch a study of race and ethnicity disparities when it comes to VA benefits and disability ratings.
  • And S. 1095, “Colonel John M. McHugh Tuition Fairness for Survivors Act of 2021,″ requires public colleges and universities that receive G.I. Bill benefits to provide in-state tuition rates for students using the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Education Assistance program.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Beale / Sara Harrell
Greenville couple charged after June fentanyl death
Person of interest wanted in Jacksonville felony larceny case
DO YOU KNOW ME? Police say man stole from adult novelty store
The family’s trip got canceled twice because of COVID-19; now the virus is what’s keeping them...
North Carolina family stranded in Africa because of new omicron variant
Issued Monday and until Further Notice
Burning ban issued for entire state
The Jonathan Ryan is stuck in the surf about a mile south of the Frisco Campground.
Fishing trawler safely returns to deep water off Cape Hatteras

Latest News

Oniel Aguilar
POLICE: Officer arrests passed out man found with beer in lap, machete nearby
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
Woody, the 56-foot tree with a face, resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada....
Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others
wine
New Study: Pinot Grigio named North Carolina’s most popular wine