State General Assembly near wrapping up most of its 2021 work

(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly is about to wrap up nearly all of its work for the calendar year.

The Republican-controlled legislature held floor votes Monday on several measures shortly before they were scheduled to leave town.

Some bills are heading to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

One of the bills that Cooper is expected to veto would prohibit the spending of private money to run elections, something that happened in 2020.

Lawmakers are scheduled to return in December, but only for limited purposes such as veto overrides and redistricting changes.

This year’s work session began in January and is among the longest dating back to the 1960s.

